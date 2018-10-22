Open
The Latest: Willa becomes Category 5 storm off Mexico

The Latest: Willa becomes Category 5 storm off Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Latest on Hurricane Willa and other storms (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Willa has grown into a potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm on a track toward the Mexican coast south of Mazatlan.

Willa has maximum sustained winds of 160 mph (260 kph), though it’s projected to weaken somewhat before hitting land late Tuesday. It is still likely to be an extremely dangerous hurricane when it hits.

It’s located about 135 miles (215 kilometers) south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes and is heading north at 7 mph (11 kph).

