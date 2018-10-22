PBS docuseries ‘Native America’ recreates world pre-1492

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A new four-part PBS docuseries, “Native America,” seeks to recreate a world in the Americas generations prior to the arrival of Europeans.

Using archaeology, Native American oral traditions, even high-tech 3D renditions, the series presents images of busy cities connected by networks that span from the present-day United States to South America.

The docuseries shows how Chaco Canyon in New Mexico became a busy spiritual and commercial center centuries before New York was founded.

It also discusses the pyramids of Teotihuacan, Mexico and how 10,000 people helped erect massive earthwork pyramids outside present-day St. Louis.

Series executive producer and director Gary Glassman said the project took more than a year to plan because producers wanted to make sure they had buy-in from Native American communities the documentaries sought to cover.