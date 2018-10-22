NBC hires Paul Azinger to replace Johnny Miller

NBC Sports is hiring Paul Azinger as its lead golf analyst with hopes he can deliver his own brand of sharp, candid observations that made Johnny Miller such a strong presence in the broadcast booth for three decades.

Miller is retiring. His last tournament will be the Phoenix Open the first weekend in February.

Azinger already has a steady voice in golf from 10 years at ABC and ESPN, and the last three years at Fox Sports. In a unique arrangement by today’s standards, NBC Sports will allow Azinger to retain his role at Fox for the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open.

Azinger turns 59 in January, and he will keep plenty busy.

He is expected to do four days of tournament coverage on Golf Channel and NBC.

