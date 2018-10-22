Michael Caine looks back in ‘Blowing the Bloody Doors Off’

LONDON (AP) — Michael Caine has been looking back, and on the whole he likes the view. Regrets? He’s had few.

The 85-year-old star of “Alfie,” ”Get Carter” and “The Dark Knight” — among many, many others — reminisces fondly in his new book, “Blowing the Bloody Doors Off.”

Published Tuesday in the United States by Hachette, it’s part memoir, part advice manual for aspiring actors and anyone else nursing an elusive dream of success.

Most of the advice is resolutely old-fashioned. Learn your lines. Work hard. Be nice to people. And be lucky.

Caine says “the luck I’ve had, you couldn’t make it up. I mean, even once I was a success, I made a lot of flop movies. But I only made three at a time before I had a hit.”