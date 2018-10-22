Ex-PM of Croatia gets 2 ½ years for war profiteering

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A Croatian court has sentenced former Prime Minister Ivo Sanader to 2 ½ years in prison for war profiteering following his retrial in the high-profile corruption case.

The municipal court in the capital of Zagreb said Monday that Sanader also must return about half a million euros ($570,000) in kickbacks he took in a deal with Austria’s Hypo Bank in the 1990s.

The court said Sanader, who was deputy foreign minister at the time, was guilty of war profiteering because he acted for own benefit rather than Croatia’s during its 1992-95 war.

Sanader went on to serve as prime minister from 2003 to 2009.

Monday’s sentence was shorter than the three years Sanader received previously.

Croatian state TV says Sanader was acquitted Monday in a separate corruption case.