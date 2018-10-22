CMA Awards Performances Are Set For Next Month

First of all, CONGRATS(!) to our very own Bud and Broadway Home Team for winning this years CMA Major Market Personalities of the Year, they’ll be representing New Country 92.3 in Nashville for the big show November 14th. We’re also learning this week that a couple of big names have been added to the list of performers playing that night, including Kelsea Ballerini and Carrie Underwood in the first round of performers for the 52nd annual CMA Awards. Some other big names include Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Keith Urban.

How about a few quick stats while we’re here according to CMT News: Ballerini is a six-time CMA nominee and received her fourth consecutive nomination for female vocalist of the year, while Carrie has received 30 CMA nominations and is a four-time female vocalist of the year. On the male side, Luke Bryan is a two-time entertainer of the year and a 16-time CMA nominee, while Chesney is an eight-time CMA winner and a four-time entertainer of the year. Dan + Shay are three-time nominees this year, and Old Dominion returns with their third consecutive vocal group of the year nomination. Urban has accumulated 45 CMA nominations throughout his career with 11 total wins.

Look for Carrie and Brad Paisley to host the CMA Awards in Nashville LIVE at Bridgestone Arena on November 14 7pm CT on KDNL here in St. Louis!

