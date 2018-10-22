Open
BIG 3: Hurricane Willa, West County Dove & Mega Jackpots

1. Hurricane Willa in the eastern Pacific Ocean is now a Category 5 storm. Hurricane Willa is expected to make landfall along the southwestern coast of mainland Mexico tomorrow afternoon or evening.

2. The dove that on top of the West County Mall will be back soon. It was taken down for a makeover, and when it comes back, it’ll have a new feature.

3. More than two-billion-dollars will be up for grabs this week in the Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries.

