Open
Close
Monday, October 22, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top U.S. News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

AP Top U.S. News at 12:02 a.m. EDT

$1.6B Mega Millions prize due to simple math, some surprises

In a prison and a temple, Oregonians help detained migrants

Over 7K-strong, migrant caravan pushes on; still far from US

Judge upholds Monsanto verdict, cuts award to $78 million

Judge: Michael Avenatti must pay $4.85M in ex-lawyer’s suit

Billionaire Boys Club’s Joe Hunt seeks cut in life sentence

Authorities seek 2 vehicles in missing Wisconsin girl’s case

Officer fatally shoots suspect in Georgia police slaying

Florida man faces groping charge after flight from Houston

CNN’s Jim Acosta calls for Trump to halt media attacks

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.