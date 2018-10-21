Talk of the Town – Guns N’ Hoses and Home Run on Wheels



Founded in 1987, Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses is a fundraising event, consisting of three-round boxing matches between area police officers and firefighters, held to benefit The BackStoppers. Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses, which has grown into one of the premier fundraising events in the St. Louis area, has raised $6.1 million to date and is looking forward to what their 32nd annual night of boxing has in store.

Veteran sports writer Ron Clements and IT project manager Patti Clements are traveling the country in a Thor Windsport 35M to see all 30 MLB stadiums. Ron is a Wisconsin native and former Marine who has a broadcast journalism degree from East Carolina. Patti is an Illinois State alum who was a year behind Hall of Famer Jim Thome at Limestone High School in Bartonville, Ill. Ron has been a lifelong fan of the Brewers, ever since the 1982 World Series when the Cardinals broke his 8-year-old heart. Patti is a diehard Cardinals fan and doesn’t let Ron forget about the 1982 Series or the 2011 NLCS. Their 2018 MLB trip will take them through 38 states and into Canada as they bring awareness to the needs of children through their partnership with Children’s Hope Alliance.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

