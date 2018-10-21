Firefighter dies as flooding hits southern Spain

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say a firefighter has died while emergency services are responding to flooding caused by heavy rain in southern Spain.

Emergency services for the southern region of Andalusia say the firefighter went missing when his truck overturned on a flooded road during heavy rain overnight. His body was found after a search Sunday morning.

Televised images show water flooding homes, streets and bridges in the southern province of Malaga.

Spain’s weather service has issued a red alert — its highest warning — for the area.