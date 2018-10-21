Open
AP source: NBA investigating Lakers-Rockets dustup

AP source: NBA investigating Lakers-Rockets dustup

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the NBA is working to determine what prompted the altercation that led to the ejections of Chris Paul, Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram from Saturday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because neither the teams nor the league released any details of the investigation.

It’s likely the league would make an announcement on any penalties quickly, given that Paul and the Rockets are scheduled to play Sunday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. The league typically delivers sanctions before a player involved in an incident can appear in his next game.

