Lynn says she’s better after illness sent her to hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Loretta Lynn says she is doing better after a brief hospital visit to treat an illness that kept her from attending a CMT tribute to her and other female country artists.

A message posted on Lynn’s official Facebook page Saturday afternoon said she is feeling better and is now resting at home. Lynn’s post said she was sick, but did not provide additional details. Her representative did not immediately return an email message Saturday.

The 86-year-old just released a new album, “Wouldn’t It Be Great.” She was unable to attend Wednesday’s CMT Artists of the Year awards ceremony. Actress Sissy Spacek accepted the honor on Lynn’s behalf.

Spacek won an Oscar for her portrayal of Lynn in “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and called Lynn a trailblazer.