Bengals’ Burfict fined $112,000 for 2 hits against Steelers

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has been fined Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict $112,000 for multiple unnecessary roughness penalties in Cincinnati’s loss to Pittsburgh last Sunday.

The third-quarter plays involved Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back James Conner. Burfict, who has been fined 11 times for more than $315,000 during his seven-year NFL career and was suspended for four games to begin this season for violating the e league’s policy on performance enhances.

Burfict was fined for a helmet hit to Brown; he previously served a three-game suspension for a hit on Brown during the 2016 playoffs.

His other fine, announced Saturday, came for a high hit on Conner.

