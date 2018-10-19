‘We are hungry!” Migrants wail at Mexico-Guatemala border

TECUN UMAN, Guatemala (AP) — A standoff between thousands of Central American migrants trying to reach the United States and Mexican police has stretched through the night with some migrants hanging from the closed border gate wailing “there are children here” while others slept on the bridge linking Guatemala to Mexico.

Members of the caravan of more than 3,000 migrants had earlier burst through a Guatemalan border fence and rushed onto the bridge over the Suchiate River, defying Mexican authorities’ entreaties and U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats of retaliation.

Immigration agents began letting small groups through the gates if they wanted to apply for refugee status.

As night fell on the bridge, the migrants’ frustration turned to despair as women clutching small children pleaded with the Mexican police. Some migrants yelled “We are hungry!”