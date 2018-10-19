Trump renews fiery immigration rhetoric as midterms near

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign was defined by his fiery immigration rhetoric. Now, with weeks to go before the midterm elections, Trump is returning to the hot-button issue as he looks to stave off Democratic gains in Congress.

Immigration is forming a key part of Trump’s closing argument to voters, an approach that offers both risks and rewards as he seeks to energize Republican voters to counter Democratic enthusiasm. In campaign stops and on Twitter in recent days, Trump has seized on a caravan of Central American migrants trying to reach the United States as fresh evidence that his tough immigration prescriptions are needed.

Trump told supporters in Montana Thursday that “this will be an election of Kavanaugh, the caravan, law and order and common sense.”