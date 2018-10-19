Open
Close
Friday, October 19, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » Suspect says he didn’t mean to kill Bulgarian journalist

Suspect says he didn’t mean to kill Bulgarian journalist

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A Bulgarian court has ordered a suspect in the rape and slaying of a television journalist to remain in custody until his trial.

Severin Krassimirov told reporters before the district court hearing in Ruse on Friday that he killed Viktoria Marinova, but didn’t mean to.

The 21-year-old Krassimirov said: “I regret it so much. I cannot believe I did it.”

Marinova’s body was found by the Danube River in Ruse on Oct. 6. Investigators said she was suffocated and hit on the head.

So far, they have rejected suggestions the 30-year-old journalist’s slaying could be linked to her work reporting on corruption.

Krassimirov was extradited to Bulgaria on Wednesday from Germany, where his mother lives.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.