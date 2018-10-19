Live At The Grand Ole Opry With Danielle Bradbery’s ‘Goodbye Summer’

We all know how much I love Danielle Bradbery. Ever since I first heard that incredible vocal talent from #TeamBlake on The Voice in 2013 I’ve been following her career ever since. Earlier this year we got the new single from Danielle featuring Thomas Rhett called “Goodbye Summer” that is so well written and sang you can just listen to it over and over again on repeat. Okay, maybe that’s just me.

Live at the Grand Ole Opry shared a video of that same song earlier this week without Thomas Rhett, but to no surprise sang it beautifully in Nashville. See the video here and let us know what you think at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

