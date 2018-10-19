Democratic Sen. Warren, GOP challenger clash in debate

BOSTON (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and her Republican challenger, Massachusetts state Rep. Geoff Diehl, clashed on everything from tax cuts to immigration to Warren’s heritage during their first debate.

Diehl faulted Warren for opposing the Republican-led tax bill, which he said benefited state taxpayers during Friday’s debate. Warren said the bill aided billionaires and corporations while expanding the deficit.

Warren, a possible 2020 presidential candidate, defended her decision to release DNA test results that provide some evidence a Native American is in her bloodline.

Diehl, who co-chaired President Donald Trump’s 2016 Massachusetts presidential campaign, suggested Warren may have benefited from listing her Native American heritage on a directory.

On immigration, Diehl said Warren supports eliminating U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Warren said she backs a comprehensive approach to immigration.