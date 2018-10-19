Open
Friday, October 19, 2018
BIG 3: Mega-Billions, Waino Contract on Hold & Green Burger King Burger

BIG 3: Mega-Billions, Waino Contract on Hold & Green Burger King Burger

1. Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is the second largest in U.S. history.

2. Adam Wainwright’s new contract with the Cardinals is on hold for the time being.

3. Burger King has a new burger they claim is “clinically proven to induce nightmares.”

