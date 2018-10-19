Open
Friday, October 19, 2018
AP Top Science News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

US temporarily stops youth climate lawsuit days before trial

Breaching dams to save Northwest orcas is contentious issue

Europe, Japan send spacecraft on 7-year journey to Mercury

Laureates in Spanish awards call for action to “save future”

Wet and mild: Warm winter predicted for much of the US

Journal retracts stem cell work by former Harvard scientist

Startup plans to launch small satellites from Virginia coast

What’s next for Paul Allen’s big investments? It’s not clear

Oldest fossils on Earth? New look finds might just be rocks

West Coast quake warning system now operational, with limits

