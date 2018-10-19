Alaska’s independent governor drops re-election bid

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Bill Walker has dropped his re-election bid, shortly after the sudden resignation of his lieutenant governor over what Walker described as an inappropriate overture toward a woman.

Walker’s announcement, made Friday at the Alaska Federation of Natives conference in Anchorage shortly before he was to participate in a debate, was met with gasps and cries of “No!” from the audience.

With less than three weeks until the election, Walker, an independent, said it became clear he could not win a three-way race against Republican former state Sen. Mike Dunleavy and Democratic former U.S. Sen. Mark Begich.

Alaskans deserve a competitive race, “and Alaskans deserve a choice other than Mike Dunleavy,” he said.

On Friday night, Brett Huber, Dunleavy’s campaign manager, issued a statement blasting Walker. “Governor Walker could have chosen a dignified, graceful exit to his campaign. Instead, he opted to bow out with a bitter, partisan attack on Mike Dunleavy. It’s too bad — Alaskans deserve better,” Huber said.