New artist, Jimmie Allen, spends some time with Bud and Broadway. He talks about growing up country in Delaware, his outfit for his first ever CMA Awards Show and when he decided that playing football was NOT for him.
Tagged with: bud and broadway Country Music Country Radio Jimmie Allen New Country 92.3 FM st. louis