The Latest: Pompeo in Turkey for talks on Saudi writer

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Latest on the disappearance of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul earlier this month (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has landed in Turkey to discuss the disappearance and alleged slaying of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi with authorities there.

Pompeo arrived in Ankara, the Turkish capital, on Wednesday after visiting Saudi King Salman and his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the day before.

Before leaving Riyadh, Pompeo said the kingdom promised a “transparent investigation.”

Asked if that would include members of the royal family, he said: “They made no exceptions on who they would hold accountable.”

Khashoggi vanished Oct. 2 during a visit to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Turkish officials say Saudi agents killed and dismembered the Washington Post columnist, who had written opinion pieces critical of the crown prince. Saudi Arabia initially called the allegation “baseless,” but reportedly may acknowledge Khashoggi’s slaying, perhaps as part of a botched interrogation.

