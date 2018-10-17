South Korean leader in Rome, praises pope’s peace message

VATICAN CITY (AP) — South Korea’s president is in Italy for a series of meetings that will culminate with an audience with Pope Francis at which he’s expected to extend an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit.

President Moon Jae-in meets with Italian leaders Wednesday and is due to attend an evening “Mass for Peace” in St. Peter’s Basilica along with the pope’s top diplomat, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state.

Moon signed a broad agreement with Kim last month meant to reduce military tensions on the peninsula. Moon’s office has reported that during the summit, Kim said the pope would be “enthusiastically” welcomed in North Korea.

In an article in Wednesday’s Vatican newspaper, the Catholic Moon praised Francis for his peace message and promotion of dialogue.