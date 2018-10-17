Power outage: Brewers’ bats struggle in 13-inning loss

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the first time since the Milwaukee Brewers began their incredible late-season surge, their bats went cold enough to lose.

The Brewers managed just eight hits over 13 innings in their 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night, evening the NL Championship Series at 2 games apiece.

With the chance to move to the brink of the World Series, a lineup that was resourceful and powerful throughout the regular season and in the division series couldn’t hit a homer or string together any significant rallies.

Just two of the Brewers’ hits went for extra bases, and the Brewers went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position, stranding 10 runners.

“There’s a bunch of guys we need offense from,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We’ve got some good contributions from guys at the bottom. But I think a bunch of guys are not really on it right now offensively.”

Milwaukee hadn’t scored fewer than two runs in a game since Pittsburgh blanked the Brewers on Sept. 22. Milwaukee promptly won its final seven regular-season games and an NL Central tiebreaker against the Chicago Cubs to earn its first division title since 2011, and the Brewers did more than enough at the plate in a sweep of Colorado in the Division Series.

While they haven’t pounded the ball with the proficiency of Boston or Houston, the Brewers entered the game leading the playoffs with a .265 team batting average.

But Milwaukee lost for just the second time in its last 15 games because the Brewers didn’t generate enough offense to back their pitching staff, which turned in another stellar night of work. Even in their only other loss during this 15-game stretch, the Brewers scored three runs in Game 2 of the NLCS.

Christian Yelich, the likely NL MVP from nearby Thousand Oaks, went 1 for 5 with a single and a walk. Ryan Braun contributed three singles, but the rest of the lineup was dire.

Milwaukee got only two runners to third base, none after the seventh inning.

Pinch-hitter Domingo Santana drove in the Brewers’ only run with a fifth-inning double that scored Orlando Arcia. Manny Pina led off the seventh with a double punctuated by a big celebration at second base, but he didn’t score.

The Dodgers’ defense also contributed to the woes with several nifty plays, including Cody Bellinger’s full-stretch, diving catch of Lorenzo Cain’s sinking liner leading off the 10th.

