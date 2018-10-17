Japan exports fall in September, first decline since 2016

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has recorded a trade surplus for September of 139.6 billion yen ($1.2 billion), but exports fell 1.2 percent from the previous year, marking the first decline since 2016, after several natural disasters.

Trailing exports are also reflecting uncertainties over trade tensions set off by President Donald Trump’s policies. Declining U.S.-China trade generally hurts the export-dependent Japanese economy.

September imports rose 7 percent, according to data released Thursday by the Ministry of Finance.

During the month, a major earthquake hit the northernmost island of Hokkaido, causing fatal landslides and widespread blackouts, while a typhoon struck the western Kansai area and temporarily shut down a major airport.

Those events followed deadly flooding in southwestern Japan and a quake in Osaka earlier this year.