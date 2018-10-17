Brewers, Dodgers tied after 10 innings in NLCS Game 4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers are tied 1-1 after 10 innings in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series.

With the Brewers leading 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, the defending NL champion Dodgers went ahead when Brian Dozier singled home a run in the first inning off Gio Gonzalez.

Milwaukee, seeking its first World Series appearance since 1982, tied the score in the fifth when pinch-hitter Domingo Santana hit an RBI double against Rich Hill.

Both teams wasted plenty of chances. The Brewers were 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position and the Dodgers 1 for 9.

It will be a quick turnaround. Game 5 is Wednesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

___

