Sargent scores, US gives up late goal in 1-1 tie with Peru

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Josh Sargent scored early in the second half and three more Americans made their debuts under interim coach Dave Sarachan before a young United States team conceded an 86th-minute goal to Enrico Flores in a 1-1 exhibition tie against Peru on Tuesday night.

Sargent, an 18-year-old who has yet to play a first-team professional match, made his second international start and fifth appearance. He scored off a training routine in the 49th minute when Kellyn Acosta took a free kick from flank and sent the ball along the ground toward the middle of the penalty area. Sargent made a curling run and from the right side of the penalty spot took a shot that deflected off a leg of Renato Tapia and past goalkeeper Jose Carvallo.

Sargent, among a record six teenagers to play for the U.S. in 2018, has six goals in 10 games this season for Werder Bremen II in the German fourth tier.

Right back Reggie Cannon, central defender Aaron Long and midfielder Jonathan Amon were given debuts as Sarachan made nine changes from Thursday’s 4-2 loss to Colombia. Left back Ben Sweat also was in the starting lineup after making his debut as a second-half substitute last week.

Sarachan has given debuts to 22 players in 10 matches since replacing Bruce Arena after the Americans’ loss at Trinidad and Tobago in October last year, which ended a streak of seven straight World Cup appearances. The U.S. has three wins, three losses and four ties under Sarachan.

A new coach is expected to be hired this year — Gregg Berhalter of Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew is the favorite — but it remains unclear whether he will run the team for matches at England on Nov. 15 and five days later against Italy in Genk, Belgium.

Brad Guzan was in goal for the first time since a World Cup qualifier at Honduras in September 2017. The 34-year-old Guzan was making his 59th international appearance; the other 10 U.S. starters combined for 48 coming in.

Guzan didn’t have much to do until Flores tapped in a cross from Andy Polo, who had beaten DeAndre Yedlin on the right side and made a beautiful pass to the far post. Yedlin had replaced Cannon three minutes earlier.

Polo almost tied it for Peru in the 75th minute, hitting the underside of crossbar from 25 yards.

U.S. captain Michael Bradley, who played for the U.S. last week for the first time since the loss in Trinidad, entered in the 79th minute for his 142nd international appearance, passing Clint Dempsey for third on the U.S. list behind Cobi Jones (164) and Landon Donovan (157).

