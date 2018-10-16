French cabinet reshuffle: Macron names key ally at interior

PARIS (AP) — French president Emmanuel Macron has appointed a high-profile political ally to the key post of interior minister during a limited cabinet reshuffle.

Christophe Castaner, 52, heads Macron’s party La Republique en Marche (Republic on the Move). He was previously junior minister in charge of Relations with Parliament.

He replaces Gerard Collomb who quit two weeks ago to run for mayor of the city of Lyon.

Four other government members were replaced during Tuesday’s reshuffle, including the culture and agriculture ministers.

The key members of the government, including the finance and foreign affairs ministers, retained their positions.