Open
Close
Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Entertainment News » Celebrities » First child porn suspect on FBI list pleads guilty

First child porn suspect on FBI list pleads guilty

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The first-ever child pornography suspect named to the FBI’s Most Wanted list cashed out his life savings and was fleeing law enforcement on a bus traveling across Montana last year when another passenger noticed child pornography on his laptop screen.

When the bus stopped in Billings, the passenger confronted Eric Franklin Rosser. Rosser, a former keyboardist for John Mellencamp, was arrested. He pleaded guilty last week to accessing the internet to view child pornography.

Prosecutors said Rosser was carrying more than $70,000 in cash and marijuana. Officials wouldn’t disclose his destination.

Rosser, 66, said he fled Washington state because he faced the revocation of his supervised release for a 2003 child porn conviction with roots in Thailand and Indiana.

He now faces at least 10 years in prison.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.