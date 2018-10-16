Open
BIG 3: Polio-Like Virus, WOW Pulling Out of STL & Mega Millions

BIG 3: Polio-Like Virus, WOW Pulling Out of STL & Mega Millions

1. More than half of all U.S. states are facing confirmed or possible cases of the polio-like illness in kids.

2. WOW air will be discontinuing its St. Louis to Iceland service early next year.

3. The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have a combined worth of about one-billion-dollars.

