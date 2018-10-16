BIG 3: Polio-Like Virus, WOW Pulling Out of STL & Mega Millions

1. More than half of all U.S. states are facing confirmed or possible cases of the polio-like illness in kids.

Nearly 130 cases of polio-like illness under investigation, CDC says https://t.co/UUU9isQXA9 pic.twitter.com/0eJPo34bIf — CNN (@CNN) October 16, 2018

2. WOW air will be discontinuing its St. Louis to Iceland service early next year.

Wow, that was quick: Wow Air to end flights from Lambert in January https://t.co/BXJapUuDrH pic.twitter.com/LM8ZBgM1lv — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) October 15, 2018

3. The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have a combined worth of about one-billion-dollars.

Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries now have $1 billion combined jackpot. https://t.co/3tTcycH65G pic.twitter.com/UISvQ7Q3jZ — ABC News (@ABC) October 15, 2018