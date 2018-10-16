Open
Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Home » Uncategorized » As an oil giant, Saudi threats against US loom large

As an oil giant, Saudi threats against US loom large

DALLAS (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s status as the biggest oil exporter gives it power to jolt the global economy — if it wants.

That was the country’s message when it warned Washington not to sanction the kingdom over the disappearance of Saudi journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi.

President Donald Trump said over the weekend there would be “severe punishment” if evidence points to Saudi responsibility for Khashoggi’s disappearance. On Sunday, the Saudi government threatened to retaliate against any punishment such as economic sanctions, outside political pressure or even “repeated false accusations.”

Industry analysts say Saudi leaders cannot single out the United States for an embargo, but an export cut could hurt the U.S. economy by pushing up global prices. Still, Saudi Arabia is not expected to take that step.

