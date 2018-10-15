The Latest: Syria’s border crossings with neighbors reopened

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on developments in Syria (all times local):

A vital border crossing linking Syria and Jordan has reopened for the first time in three years, promising to restore commercial trade and travel between the two countries.

Another crossing, for U.N. observers along the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights has also reopened on Monday. Syria State TV showed the Syrian flag raised at the crossing which has been closed for four years because of the fighting.

The Quneitra crossing will only be opened for the U.N. observers for now, who have been stationed there to monitor a cease-fire between the two countries since 1974. But the observers left the crossing as Syria’s civil war made it unsafe.

At Naseeb crossing, dozens of private cars lined up to cross from Jordan. Security personnel and dogs searched the vehicles.

Jordan and Syria have agreed to reopen a vital border crossing between the two countries, three years after the commercial lifeline fell to rebel groups and traffic was halted.

Israel also said on Sunday that the Quneitra crossing with Syria will reopen on Monday to U.N. observers, four years after it was closed because of the fighting.

The reopening of the crossings is a major boost to the Syrian government, keen on sending messages to its citizens and the world that it is slowly emerging victorious from the bloody conflict and beginning to restore vital services and relations. In eastern Syria, state TV said its broadcast has returned to Deir el-Zour city, seven years after it was halted when armed groups seized control of the area.