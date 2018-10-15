Sessions criticizes court order on deposition in census case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is criticizing a court order that allows for the questioning of a Trump administration Cabinet member in a legal dispute over the 2020 census.

A New York-based federal appeals court has said that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross may be deposed about how a citizenship question came to be added to the census.

In a speech Monday night before the conservative Heritage Foundation, Sessions says a judge “has decided to hold a trial over the inner-workings of a Cabinet secretary’s mind.”

He says in his prepared remarks that the court order is just one example of judges improperly scrutinizing “internal deliberations” about an executive branch decision. He says judges too often are behaving like “roving inspectors general for the entire executive branch.”