Kane Brown Is Married! See The Photos From Their Nashville Wedding

It happened! JingleFest star Kane Brown and his fiance Kately Jae were married over the weekend at Mint Springs Farm outside of Nashville, according to People Magazine. It was said that 200 guests came out to celebrate the couple including members of Brown’s band, and close friends like singer-songwriter Taylor Phillips. AND there was a bounce house. Instead of writing out vows they exchanged letters to each other earlier in the day. The two are jumping right into the honeymoon as well, with Kane saying, “We chose someplace that we both love and can just completely relax and spend time appreciating nature, each other, and no cell service.” The two plan to be off-grid for a couple of weeks.

Jae told People of her gown, “I went to a few bridal shops and this was probably the fourth dress I tried. I just loved everything about it. I didn’t want a ton of extra fabric; I wanted something sleek and simple and this fit the bill.” The dress was classic white, while Kane wore a Lanvin suit.

The country star also added to his tattoos as well. We can see him showing off a tattoo of her name that he got on the side of his hand written in cursive with the bottom of the “y” curving into an infinity symbol. Check out the photos and let us know you’re going to be attending JingleFest 2018 on December 8th at Family Arena! You can still grab single seats at newcountry923.fm.

