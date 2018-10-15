Cruz, O’Rourke debate may be last chance for big moment

HOUSTON (AP) — Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke of Texas is taking a sharper tone in his campaign heading into the final scheduled debate with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

The debate Tuesday in San Antonio comes after O’Rourke last week announced a record-breaking fundraising haul of $38 million from supporters nationwide. Polls have the race in single digits but O’Rourke at this stage is fighting against hitting a ceiling for a Democrat in Texas.

The debate may be O’Rourke’s best chance at giving Cruz backers any misgiving with just three weeks until Election Day. But even Democrats are doubtful of Cruz making any stumbles that would cause voters to peel off.

O’Rourke stuck to a vow of not running negative attack ads but has stepped up his direct criticism of Cruz at recent rallies.