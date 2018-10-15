Crosby hits FG as time expires, Packers beat 49ers 33-30

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Mason Crosby kicked a 27-yard field goal as time expired to cap an 81-yard drive set up by Kevin King’s interception with 1:07 left, and the Green Bay Packers outlasted the San Francisco 49ers for a 33-30 win on Monday night.

The drive was extended after 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman was called for an illegal contact penalty on third-and-15 that wiped out a sack of Rodgers with 43 seconds left.

Rodgers later rushed up the middle for a 21-yard gain. The two-time NFL MVP then completed two more passes for 19 yards to set up Crosby’s game-winner for Green Bay (3-2-1).

The veteran kicker was perfect a week after missing four field goals in a loss at Detroit.

Rodgers threw for 425 yards and two scores.

C.J. Beathard passed for 245 yards and two touchdowns for the 49ers (1-5).

