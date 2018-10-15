BIG 3: SEARS Bankrupt, Lambert Airport Lactation & Mega-Millions

1. Sears is the latest retailer to file for bankruptcy.



2. Lambert Airport will eventually have private areas reserved for breastfeeding mothers.

New rules require private breastfeeding areas at Lambert, other airports https://t.co/UFbOEAJfBn — St. Louis Business (@PostDispatchbiz) October 15, 2018

3. The Mega Millions jackpot is growing to an estimated 654-million dollars for Tuesday’s drawing.

Mega Millions prize up to $654M, 4th largest in US history https://t.co/bEOYK7lb2b pic.twitter.com/QHbs7rCm7x — FOX2now (@FOX2now) October 15, 2018