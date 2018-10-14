US pastor freed from Turkey prays with Trump in Oval Office

WASHINGTON (AP) — Freed American pastor Andrew Brunson has celebrated his release from nearly two years of confinement in Turkey by praying with President Donald Trump. He asked God to provide the president “supernatural wisdom to accomplish all the plans you have for this country and for him.”

Brunson had an oval office meeting with Trump Saturday when Trump welcomed Brunson to the White House to celebrate his release. His imprisonment sparked a diplomatic row with a key ally and outcry from U.S. evangelical groups.

Brunson returned to the U.S. aboard a military jet shortly before meeting the president. He was detained in October 2016, formally arrested that December and placed under house arrest on July 25 for health reasons.