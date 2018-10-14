Open
Close
Sunday, October 14, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » Turkey: 15 migrants, including children, die in truck crash

Turkey: 15 migrants, including children, die in truck crash

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s official news agency says at least 15 migrants have been killed in a traffic accident, among them children.

The Anadolu news agency said Sunday the migrants were traveling in a truck in the western province of Izmir. The truck tipped over, leading to deaths and injuries. Video footage showed a destroyed truck.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants have set out to sea from Turkey’s coasts in the last few years to try to reach neighboring Greece, which is a member of the European Union. A Turkish-EU deal in 2016 to send those migrants back to Turkey significantly curbed the number of border crossings but many desperate migrants still attempt the journey.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.