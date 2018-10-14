Talk of the Town – Girl Scouts Fall Program & River des Peres Trash Bash



Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri believes in the power of every girl. Our leadership program is designed to help a girl discover who she is, what she can do and connects her with a powerful community of girls and mentors to make it happen. With unique opportunities Girl Scouts explore, learn, succeed and take action to make a difference in their community.

Come out and help clean up the rivers and creek within the River des Peres Watershed in St Louis City and County. We need your help to take care of this valuable natural resource in our community. With the remarkable growth in interest, event organizers have expanded volunteer opportunities to include multiple sites throughout the watershed. Several of these are along scenic greenway routes! Volunteers have their choice of four check-in locations. Once you check in, you will be assigned specific nearby cleanup sites. After the cleanup, volunteers at all locations are encouraged to go to Willmore park for the free lunch and Bash!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

