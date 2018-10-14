New strategy: Democrats go all-in on health care in midterms

PHOENIX (AP) — President Donald Trump may be the impetus for Democratic anger that is powering the midterm elections, but the Democrats’ top issue isn’t the president. It’s health care.

Democrats are hoping to make Republicans pay for trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act last year. For four election cycles, Republicans vowed to repeal the law and blamed it for rising health costs. Now Democrats have turned the tables on the GOP.

The debate is at the center of the crucial race for Arizona’s open Senate seat. Democrat Kyrsten Sinema has spent almost the entire campaign talking about health care. Republican Martha McSally voted for the GOP health bill and has been the target of millions of dollars of Democratic ads on the subject. She says it’s a scare campaign.