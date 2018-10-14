Georgia senator accused of briefly snatching student’s phone

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia Tech political group says Sen. David Perdue snatched a phone from a student who was video recording while asking the Republican lawmaker a question about Georgia’s governor’s race.

Young Democratic Socialists of America’s Georgia Tech chapter posted video from the phone after Saturday’s incident during Perdue’s visit to campus. A YDSA news release says the student was trying to ask Perdue about allegations that Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp is working to suppress minority votes.

The release says Perdue snatched the phone and held it briefly behind his back. It was soon returned to the student.

In a statement, a Perdue spokesperson said the senator thought he was being asked to take a picture, so he grabbed the phone to take a selfie. The statement says Perdue returned the phone upon realizing the student didn’t want a photo.