Cole struggles in 2nd playoff start with Astros

BOSTON (AP) — Gerrit Cole struggled at the beginning of his second playoff start with the Houston Astros.

By the time he recovered, it was too late. Boston was well on its way to a big win.

Cole’s electric fastball was lined all over Fenway Park and he also committed a costly error in his first career appearance in the AL Championship Series, losing 7-5 to the Red Sox in Game 2 on Sunday.

One night after Justin Verlander pitched Houston to a 7-2 victory in the series opener, Cole was unable to duplicate the success of his fellow hard-throwing right-hander. The 28-year-old Cole allowed a season-high five runs and six hits — all of them on fastballs — in six innings.

Game 3 is Tuesday in Houston.