Thousands protest in Berlin against racism, discrimination

BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of people are demonstrating in Berlin against racism and discrimination, a protest that comes amid concern about an increasingly confident far right.

A wide range of groups, including pro-refugee, gay rights and Muslim organizations, backed Saturday’s “Indivisible” protest in the heart of the German capital under the slogan “solidarity instead of exclusion — for an open and free society.”

Among supporters was Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who in comments to the Funke newspaper group welcomed “a great signal” that “the majority in our country stands for tolerance and openness.”

Last year’s German election saw the far-right Alternative for Germany party enter the national parliament. Anti-migrant violence a few weeks ago in the eastern city of Chemnitz added to concerns.