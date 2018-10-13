Open
Democratic Sen. Harris to make campaign trip to Iowa

Democratic Sen. Harris to make campaign trip to Iowa

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California is making her first campaign trip to Iowa before Election Day, adding to speculation about a potential presidential run in 2020.

Harris plans to visit the state on Oct. 22-23. It’ll be her first visit to the leadoff presidential caucus state since she was elected to the Senate in 2016.

She’s among a large group of Democrats, including several senators, who are contemplating a challenge to President Donald Trump.

Harris has gotten increased attention in recent weeks for her visible role on the Senate Judiciary Committee in opposition to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

