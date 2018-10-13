C Grandal out of Dodgers lineup after rough NLCS Game 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal is out of the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NL Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Grandal committed two errors and had two passed balls in Los Angeles’ Game 1 loss Friday night. Austin Barnes replaced Grandal behind the plate.

Manager Dave Roberts says he likes the pairing of Barnes and Dodgers left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu. He also says Barnes has “got some history” with Milwaukee starter Wade Miley, but he is just 1 for 4 in his career against the lefty.

Roberts also put Yasiel Puig in the starting lineup in right field. Cody Bellinger will begin Saturday’s game on the bench, but Roberts says he will enter at some point.

Bellinger went 0 for 4 in the series opener. He is 0 for 15 in the playoffs.

