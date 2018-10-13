AP Top Entertainment News at 1:12 a.m. EDT
2018-10-13
Getting better: Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’ named top album in UK
UK fans flocked to TV to watch Princess Eugenie’s wedding
Portman calls for action at Hollywood women’s luncheon
Serena Williams talks motherhood, insecurities at conference
Queen Latifah ‘unable to accept’ award for personal reasons
Lyric Opera says labor deal reached with striking musicians
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West visit Uganda
Annual black heritage visual exhibit opens at Ohio museum
Melania Trump says she loves Trump, ignores cheating rumors