Share prices bounce back on report Trump, Xi to meet at G-20

SINGAPORE (AP) — Share prices in Asia have rebounded on a report that President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping may meet at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina in late November.

The Wall Street Journal said the White House had informed officials in Beijing that it would go ahead with a summit meeting in Buenos Aires. It cited unnamed sources from both sides.

The report said the aim was to find a way out of the impasse over trade that has led both countries to impose penalty tariffs on billions of dollars of each other’s exports.

Strong Chinese export data also helped breathe life into share benchmarks that had languished in recent days.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index gained 0.4 percent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 1.7 percent.