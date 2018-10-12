Independent women a key in outcome of Montana Senate race

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Political observers say a key factor in deciding the outcome of Montana’s high-profile Senate race will be whether independent women who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 stick with the president and Republicans again this year.

Democratic leaders and advocacy groups say women are highly motivated to vote in the Nov. 6 election with absentee ballots being mailed out Friday.

Republican women say the bitter confirmation hearing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has energized their base.

Many voters made up their minds a long time ago in the race between two-term Democratic Sen. Jon Tester and Republican challenger Matt Rosendale.

Montana State University political science professor David Parker says how independent women view Trump and Kavanaugh’s confirmation will be critical in determining the outcome of the race.